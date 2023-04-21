Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 1,188,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 2,530,086 shares.The stock last traded at $55.66 and had previously closed at $57.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.91.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $208,837,000 after buying an additional 46,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,189,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

