Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $28.53 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 118.0% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 58,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

