SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

SeaStar Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICU opened at $1.95 on Thursday. SeaStar Medical has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.42.

Institutional Trading of SeaStar Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SeaStar Medical stock. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Sfmg LLC owned about 0.34% of SeaStar Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on providing novel solutions and services to treat hyperinflammation and cytokine storm in critically ill patients. The company is developing and commercializing extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses.

