Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Cut to C$9.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Secure Energy Services stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,940. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

