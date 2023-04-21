Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $41,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,674,701,000 after acquiring an additional 367,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,625,004,000 after acquiring an additional 132,461 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,892 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,731,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,610,000 after acquiring an additional 68,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

UNH traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $485.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $453.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $486.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

