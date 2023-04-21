Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 381 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Honeywell International by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,588,000 after buying an additional 254,283 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after buying an additional 203,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,781,000 after acquiring an additional 196,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.77. The company had a trading volume of 339,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,720. The company has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.99.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

