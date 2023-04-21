Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,749 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after buying an additional 3,058,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,659,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,264,000 after acquiring an additional 155,845 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,442,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,730,000 after buying an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

