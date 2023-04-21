Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $8.97 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 125.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 107.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

Intel Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,820,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,228,746. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.