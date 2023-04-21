Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $568.04. The company had a trading volume of 211,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,649. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The stock has a market cap of $219.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $561.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

