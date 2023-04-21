Securian Asset Management Inc. Takes $10.38 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,865,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Performance

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $10.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $444.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $105.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $473.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.23. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

