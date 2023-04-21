Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.17. 5,329,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,063,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

