Seele-N (SEELE) Trading 10.8% Lower This Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $67.91 million and $1.53 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00029073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020484 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019220 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,362.22 or 1.00161434 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0031312 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,702,644.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.