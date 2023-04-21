SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SenesTech in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SenesTech’s current full-year earnings is ($15.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SenesTech’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SenesTech in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SNES opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing.

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.

