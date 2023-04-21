Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,819,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,245,805. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

