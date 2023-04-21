Sepio Capital LP Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,177 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in CF Industries by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in CF Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CF Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

NYSE:CF traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.69. 169,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.03. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.95 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

