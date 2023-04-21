Sepio Capital LP Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,208 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.44. 392,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,883. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.93. The stock has a market cap of $220.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 71.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

