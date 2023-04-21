Sepio Capital LP Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,472 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,274,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $225.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

