Sepio Capital LP Purchases 1,473 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,528,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,252,014. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.49. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $155.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

