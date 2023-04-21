Sepio Capital LP Purchases Shares of 121,864 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.52. 585,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,818,242. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.