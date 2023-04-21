Sepio Capital LP Raises Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.4 %

SNOW traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $144.76. The stock had a trading volume of 900,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.89 and a 200-day moving average of $149.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.36.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

