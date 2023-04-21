Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $163.75. The company had a trading volume of 36,923,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,422,328. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $518.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $344.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

About Tesla



Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

