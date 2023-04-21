Sepio Capital LP Sells 14,336 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,336 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MCK traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $361.10. 89,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,372. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.25.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

