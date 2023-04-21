Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 9,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 20.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Seres Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. 5,073,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

