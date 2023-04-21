SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Up 4.8%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.19. 357,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 466,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $35,407.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,445,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in SES AI during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

