SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 116.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in ASML by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $49,176,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in ASML by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $633.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $698.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $642.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.23.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

See Also

