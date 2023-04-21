SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $375.71 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $382.09 and its 200 day moving average is $372.37. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.