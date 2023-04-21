SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,320 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.44% of Hello Group worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hello Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. Hello Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hello Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

