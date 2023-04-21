SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

