SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $5.77 Million in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6,128.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 417,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after buying an additional 410,903 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $1,460,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 169.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 47,495 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after buying an additional 1,705,026 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

Shares of GFS opened at $62.70 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.