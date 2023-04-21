SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $9 Million in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,435,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of ASE Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ASX opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASX. China Renaissance lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASE Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

