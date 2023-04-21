SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 29,540 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,540 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,250,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,757,000. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

