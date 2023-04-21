SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 30,006 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,006 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 897,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,306.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 798,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after acquiring an additional 762,191 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HWM opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.