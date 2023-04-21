Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $55.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -91.15 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17. Shake Shack has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $67.70.

Insider Activity

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Shake Shack by 634.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,771,000 after acquiring an additional 889,714 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth approximately $19,656,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,416.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 390,433 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 61.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,932,000 after purchasing an additional 313,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,514,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

