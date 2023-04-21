Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) Shares Up 5.9%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.25. 18,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 151,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Sharps Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharps Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sharps Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of Sharps Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

