Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.61

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.61 and traded as high as C$40.49. Shaw Communications shares last traded at C$40.48, with a volume of 6,724,328 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$40.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.71. The firm has a market cap of C$19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.34.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

