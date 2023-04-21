Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) Insider Acquires £7,442 in Stock

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating) insider Phil Higgins acquired 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £7,442 ($9,209.26).

Phil Higgins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Phil Higgins acquired 150,000 shares of Shearwater Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,375 ($78.89) per share, with a total value of £9,562,500 ($11,833,312.71).

On Wednesday, April 12th, Phil Higgins sold 65,000 shares of Shearwater Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.74), for a total transaction of £39,000 ($48,261.35).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Phil Higgins purchased 25,000 shares of Shearwater Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £13,750 ($17,015.22).

Shearwater Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWG opened at GBX 62 ($0.77) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1,240.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.67. Shearwater Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.79).

Shearwater Group Company Profile

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

