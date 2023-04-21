Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FOUR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR stock opened at $65.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.86 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,023,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825 over the last quarter. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

