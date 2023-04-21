Short Interest in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Rises By 9.0%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 949,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AMLX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 49,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,514,142.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,365,055.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 49,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,514,142.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,417 shares in the company, valued at $6,365,055.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at $261,537,668.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,588 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 277,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 28,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMLX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of -0.80.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

