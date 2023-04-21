Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rises By 9.7%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $924,135.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after buying an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,583,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,219,000 after acquiring an additional 133,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock worth $650,028,000 after purchasing an additional 125,052 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.57. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

