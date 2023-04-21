Short Interest in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Decreases By 8.6%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVID. StockNews.com raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Avid Technology Price Performance

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $31.11. 179,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,139. Avid Technology has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

