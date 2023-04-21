Short Interest in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Grows By 11.8%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,500 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the March 15th total of 422,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 354,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Bancolombia Stock Down 1.6 %

CIB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.78. 203,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,823. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Bancolombia had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.7332 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

