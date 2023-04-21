Short Interest in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Increases By 13.9%

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,110,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 87,832 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in BankUnited by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BankUnited Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKU. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,321. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.17.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 30.42%.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.