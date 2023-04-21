Short Interest in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Rises By 9.3%

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 101,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

BSET traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,117. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.88%. Research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.