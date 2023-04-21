Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Declines By 11.0%

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Biglari by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Biglari by 81.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Biglari by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biglari in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biglari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $32.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 8.70%.
Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.
