Short Interest in bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Expands By 10.8%

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,400 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,354.0 days.

bioMérieux Price Performance

Shares of BMXMF stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.11. bioMérieux has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $110.14.

About bioMérieux

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

