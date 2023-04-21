Short Interest in Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Drops By 6.5%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BTGGF opened at $28.83 on Friday. Bitcoin Group has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29.

Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

