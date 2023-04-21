Short Interest in Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Drops By 6.5%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.
Bitcoin Group Stock Up 3.1 %
OTCMKTS:BTGGF opened at $28.83 on Friday. Bitcoin Group has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29.
Bitcoin Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitcoin Group (BTGGF)
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.