Short Interest in Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Drops By 6.5%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Bitcoin Group Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:BTGGF opened at $28.83 on Friday. Bitcoin Group has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29.

Get Bitcoin Group alerts:

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.