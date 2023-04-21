Short Interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Increases By 6.8%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 8,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on BITF. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Bitfarms Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:BITF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,551,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,130. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $227.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.21.
Bitfarms Company Profile
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
