Short Interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Increases By 6.8%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 8,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BITF. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Bitfarms Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:BITF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,551,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,130. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $227.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bitfarms Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 76.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 109,577.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

