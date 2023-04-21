Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Increases By 15.1%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BTI opened at $36.13 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

