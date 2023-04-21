Short Interest in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Increases By 12.0%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the March 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,594,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,751,000 after acquiring an additional 236,682 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,352,000 after acquiring an additional 291,999 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,100,000 after acquiring an additional 938,006 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,431,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,228,000 after acquiring an additional 129,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

BIP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 274,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 258.82 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,119.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

