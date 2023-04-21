Short Interest in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expands By 17.8%

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.6 days.

BRP Trading Down 0.0 %

DOOO opened at $77.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. BRP has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.26.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 779.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in BRP by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in BRP by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the third quarter worth about $5,198,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 59.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 407,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 152,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its holdings in BRP by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Stories

